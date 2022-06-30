Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

