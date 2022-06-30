Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

