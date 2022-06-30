Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $226,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Atlassian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.24.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

