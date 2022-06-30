Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,810.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,246.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,760.00 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

