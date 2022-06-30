Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

