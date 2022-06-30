Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

