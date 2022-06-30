Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 21,265 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

