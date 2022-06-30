Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 231,357 Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 2.91% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

