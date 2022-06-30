Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $491.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

