Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

