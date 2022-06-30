Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

