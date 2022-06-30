Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $175.94 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

