Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 128 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $145.82 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

