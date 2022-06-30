Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,259 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

