Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

