Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

