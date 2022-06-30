Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $59.32 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,316 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.