Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

