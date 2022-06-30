West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,584,700 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the May 31st total of 3,580,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52,923.5 days.

WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get West China Cement alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded West China Cement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.