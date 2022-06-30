Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
