Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.