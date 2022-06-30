Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Western Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
