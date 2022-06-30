Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 799,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

