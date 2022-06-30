Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.56% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WHLR stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.