Whelan Financial Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

