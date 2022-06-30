Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.61.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,600 shares of company stock worth $193,358.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.