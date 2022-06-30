William Lis Sells 24,743 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $49,980.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

