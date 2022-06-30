Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.
Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 54.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 56.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.