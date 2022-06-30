Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 54.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 56.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

