WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CXSE opened at $42.41 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

