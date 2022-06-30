WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CXSE opened at $42.41 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.
