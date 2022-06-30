WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

