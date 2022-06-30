Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,463 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.