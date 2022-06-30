Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 92,206 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,206 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Well were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.77. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,736 shares of company stock worth $1,516,577. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

