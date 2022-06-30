Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

WK stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Workiva by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

