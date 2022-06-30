World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $123.34

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.34, but opened at $127.87. World Acceptance shares last traded at $127.40, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.