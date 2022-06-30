WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WPP by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in WPP by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WPP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.70) to GBX 1,330 ($16.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,210 ($14.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $961.25.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

