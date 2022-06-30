W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.19. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 160,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 181.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

