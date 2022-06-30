Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $57.69

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.69, but opened at $61.45. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 41,796 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

