Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

XNCR opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

