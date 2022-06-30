Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.