Xponance Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $649.50 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $675.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.80. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

