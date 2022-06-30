Xponance Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.
Shares of EQIX opened at $649.50 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $675.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.80. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.
About Equinix (Get Rating)
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.