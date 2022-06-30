Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000.

IWF stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

