Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

