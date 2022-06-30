Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $372.45 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

