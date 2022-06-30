Xponance Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

MCHP stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

