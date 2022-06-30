Xponance Inc. Buys 1,780 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,033.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,007.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,488.04 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

