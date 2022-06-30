Xponance Inc. Buys 62,696 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 463.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 620.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

