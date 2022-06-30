Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

