Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,926 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,885,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.