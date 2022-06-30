Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

