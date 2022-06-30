Xponance Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

NYSE LH opened at $240.00 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

