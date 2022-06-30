Xponance Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,288.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,480.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

